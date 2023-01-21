January 21, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:04 am IST

Wrestlers end protest after WFI President Singh removed

The aggrieved grapplers called off their protest late on Friday night after getting assurances from the government that their grievances would be addressed, the first step of which was the stepping aside of under-fire Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Congress to launch two-month campaign to spread Rahul Gandhi’s message across India

The Congress will launch a two-month door-to-door campaign across India from next week to spread Rahul Gandhi's message among the masses, senior leader Jairam Ramesh said on Friday. “The Congress has prepared a charge sheet against the Modi government that will be released in Delhi on Saturday. We will go with copies of the charge sheet along with the message of Rahul Gandhi to every household in the country,” Ramesh, the Congress general secretary said at the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s first day in Kathua.

BJP’s brainstorming session to decide strategy for Bengal panchayat polls

It is holding its quarterly state executive committee meeting on Friday and Saturday at Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district to decide the party’s roadmap for the upcoming rural polls in the state.

Top BJP leaders to fan out to different parts of Karnataka for Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra

Intensifying the election campaign in poll-bound Karnataka, top Bharathiya Janata Party leaders right from the party president JP Nadda to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would fan out to different parts of the State to launch the nine-day Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra (VSY) on Saturday.

This year’s pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens to begin from Saturday in MP

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Madhya Pradesh will start this year’s special pilgrimage programme for senior citizens from Saturday and take nearly 20,000 devotees to various religious places over the next two months, an official said on Friday.

Nepal plane crash: Search continues for lone missing person

The search for the lone missing person in the Nepal plane crash intensified on Friday, Nepal Army officials said, as the postmortem of the remaining victims continued here at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

India did not wait, did what was right to help Sri Lanka: Jaishankar

India did not wait for other bilateral creditors but did “what is right” for Sri Lanka’s economic recovery, visiting External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Friday, following talks with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo.

U.K. PM Rishi Sunak fined by British police for not wearing seatbelt

British police issued Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a fine on Friday for travelling in the backseat of a car without wearing his seat belt while filming a social media clip, a potentially embarrassing blow as he tries to revive his party’s fortunes.

EPFO portal offers link to opt for higher pension

Implementing the recent Supreme Court order on higher provident fund pensions, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made a provision in the member’s portal so that retired workers can opt for higher pension. The EPFO has started taking registration requests from employees for application form for validation of joint options with the employers.

Agniveers likely to be part of 2023 Republic Day parade

Navy Agniveers currently undergoing training could be part of the marching contingent at the Republic Day Parade (RDP) at Kartavya Path next week. Also, the Navy will soon have women officers and women sailors onboard warships with women Agniveers ready to be deployed onboard once their training is complete by end-March, according to Navy officials.

Google lays off 12,000 employees; Sundar Pichai says ‘sorry’

Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. The jobs being eliminated “cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions,” Mr. Pichai said. He said he was “deeply sorry” for the layoffs.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 | Australia mauls South Africa, qualifies directly for quarterfinals

Star forward Blake Govers scored four times, including from a penalty stroke, as title contenders Australia thrashed South Africa 9-2 to top Pool A and directly qualify for the quarterfinals of the FIH Men's World Cup in Rourkela on January 20, 2023.