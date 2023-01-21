Top BJP leaders to fan out to different parts of Karnataka for Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra

January 21, 2023 05:46 am | Updated 05:46 am IST - New Delhi

Intensifying the election campaign in poll-bound Karnataka, top Bharathiya Janata Party leaders right from the party president JP Nadda to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would fan out to different parts of the State to launch the nine-day Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra (VSY) on Saturday.

While Nadda would flag off the VSY from Vijayapura in north Karnataka, Bommai would conduct the VSY in Tumakuru.

“We will start the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra from all the four directions, for which the action plan has been prepared. We have to continue this Yatra till February-end,” the Chief Minister told reporters here.

He was talking to reporters after a meeting chaired by BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Bommai said that soon after the Budget session, which is likely to take place on February 17, the VSY would resume afresh.

According to him, the party is contemplating to bring out district-wise manifesto.

“We had a discussion to bring out a State and district-wise manifesto.

To a question on the possible date of the list of candidates, Bommai said it would be decided by the BJP parliamentary board.

With Assembly elections due in the State in about four months, the BJP has intensified the campaign. Two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Yadgir and Kalaburagi where he kickstarted irrigation, drinking water and highway projects and distribution of Hakku Patras (land title deeds) to the nomadic tribe Lambanis.

According to the State BJP, Nadda would reach Kalaburagi by a special flight on Saturday morning and reach the Gnana Yogashrama at Vijayapura and offer tributes to Sri Siddheshwara Mahaswamiji, who passed away recently.

The BJP president would then proceed to Nagathana Assembly constituency to flag off the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra, which would go on till January 29.

According to party sources, the Yatra would involve door-to-door campaign and BJP membership drive and strengthen the party base at the booth-level.

During the State-wide programme for the next nine days, which would kickstart from Vijayapura, the BJP intends to enroll over one crore new party workers.

"Our party has 39 electoral districts in 312 Mandals across 224 constituencies. There are 58,186 booths spread across Karnataka. This Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra would be launched at a time across the State," the BJP State general secretary and former MLC Siddaraju told PTI.

The BJP's campaign involves five programmes – door-to-door campaign to reach out to two crore people, wall-painting with the permission of house-owners, digital wall-painting, membership drive and interaction with beneficiaries, he explained.

According to Siddaraju, the door-to-door campaign would also involve pasting stickers on houses and vehicles with the permission of the owner.

The members of the family would be encouraged to become BJP members by giving a missed call to the party's dedicated phone number, he added.

At most places, the party would organise an interaction with beneficiaries of various government schemes.