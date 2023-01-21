HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.K. PM Rishi Sunak fined for not wearing seatbelt

Mr. Sunak was filming a video to promote his government's new Levelling Up Fund announcements

January 21, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - New Delhi

Reuters
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appears to not be wearing his seat belt, in an unknown location in England in this screen grab taken from a social media video on January 19, 2023. Photo: Instagram/rishisunakmp via Reuters

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appears to not be wearing his seat belt, in an unknown location in England in this screen grab taken from a social media video on January 19, 2023. Photo: Instagram/rishisunakmp via Reuters

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was issued a fine by British police on Friday for failing to wear a seat belt in a car while he was filming a social media video, Lancashire Police said.

Sunak, who apologised on Thursday for what he called a “brief error of judgement”, filmed a video in the back seat of his car while travelling in the north of England, without wearing a seat belt.

“Following the circulation of a video on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire we have today issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty,” Lancashire Police said on Twitter.

Related Topics

United Kingdom / law enforcement

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.