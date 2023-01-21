U.K. PM Rishi Sunak fined for not wearing seatbelt

January 21, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - New Delhi

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was issued a fine by British police on Friday for failing to wear a seat belt in a car while he was filming a social media video, Lancashire Police said.

Sunak, who apologised on Thursday for what he called a “brief error of judgement”, filmed a video in the back seat of his car while travelling in the north of England, without wearing a seat belt.

“Following the circulation of a video on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire we have today issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty,” Lancashire Police said on Twitter.