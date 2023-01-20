India did not wait for others, did what was right for Sri Lanka’s recovery: EAM Jaishankar

January 20, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - COLOMBO

India did not wait for other bilateral creditors but did “what is right” for Sri Lanka’s economic recovery, visiting External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Friday, following talks with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo.

“We felt strongly that Sri Lanka’s creditors must take proactive steps to facilitate its recovery. India decided not to wait for others but to do what we believe is right. We extended financing assurances to IMF to clear the way for Sri Lanka to move forward,” Mr. Jaishankar said. On January 16, India sent written financing assurances to the IMF, becoming the first bilateral creditor of the island nation to officially support its crucial debt restructure programme after last year’s economic meltdown.

The decision, Mr. Jaishankar said, was a reassertion of India’s belief in the principle of “neighbourhood first”, and “not leaving a partner to fend for themselves,” which also drove the nearly-4 billion dollar assistance extended last year, by way of credits and roll overs. India is “a reliable neighbour, a trustworthy partner, one who is prepared to go the extra mile when Sri Lanka feels the need”, he said and extended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to Mr. Wickremesinghe to visit India at an “early date”.

Speaking at the joint media briefing, where President Wickremesinghe was also present, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry expressed “profound gratitude” for India’s “enormous support” last year that “helped Sri Lanka regain some measure of economic and financial stability.”

Going forward, India will encourage greater investments in the Sri Lankan economy, especially in “core areas like energy, tourism and infrastructure,” Minister Jaishankar said, pointing to energy security as one of Sri Lanka’s “most serious challenges.”

“A search for solutions must necessarily encompass the larger region. Only then will Sri Lanka get the full benefit of scale,” he said, adding: “This country has enormous renewable energy potential that can become a sustainable source of revenue. It has the capability as well for Trincomalee to emerge as an energy hub. In its support for Sri Lanka, India is prepared to be a reliable partner on such initiatives.” The two countries have, “in principle”, agreed on a renewable energy framework.

Further, Mr. Jaishankar said he shared India’s “considered view that the full implementation of the 13th amendment and early conduct of provincial elections are critical” in regard to political devolution. “Durable efforts towards reconciliation are in the interests of all sections in Sri Lanka. I also spoke of the need to pay special attention to the requirements of the Indian-origin Tamil community,” he said.