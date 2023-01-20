EPFO launches link on portal for higher pension application

January 20, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - New Delhi

Implementing the recent Supreme Court order on higher provident fund pensions, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made a provision in the member’s portal so that retired workers can opt for higher pension. The EPFO has started taking registration requests from employees for application form for validation of joint options with the employers.

The option, at the moment, will be available for employees who had retired before September 1, 2014. They should have also exercised joint option under para 11(3) of the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) prior to September 1, 2014.

The employee should enter the Pension Payment Order, Aadhaar number, name, date of birth in the application form, which should be as per the EPFO records. “Member should have a valid mobile number linked as per UIDAI records,” the direction adds.

A source in the EPFO said the website had stopped functioning properly with members trying to add their details. There are indications that the EPFO may come up with an updated version of the link on Saturday.

The EPFO had issued guidelines earlier on the matter, but both the pensioners and the EPFO employees had sought further clarity on the guidelines. The EPFO, however, has not given any specific guidelines on updating details in the new window on the members’ website.