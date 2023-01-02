Morning Digest | Four civilians killed in militant attack in Rajouri; India, Austria to sign migration and mobility agreement today, and more

January 02, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST

Militants shoot dead 3 civilians in Rajouri

At least two civilians were killed and four others injured in a firing incident in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Rajouri district on Sunday evening, said sources. One civilian was injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar

India and Austria to sign migration and mobility agreement, shore up ties

Close on the heels of similar mobility agreements with France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Finland, India will sign a “Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement” (MMPA) with Austria on Monday during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to Vienna.

Several injured in attacks on Christians in Chhattisgarh

Several persons, including a police officer, were injured in an alleged attack on Christian families in the Gorra village of Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur on Sunday. The latest incident comes two weeks after Christian families were allegedly assaulted and driven away following coordinated attacks in over a dozen villages in the district.

India calls for early release of citizens from Pakistan jails’

India is committed to addressing “all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners” with Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement after New Delhi and Islamabad exchanged lists of prisoners on Sunday in accordance with the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, under which the exchange takes place every year on January 1 and July 1.

PM Modi to address 108th Indian Science Congress on Jan. 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) on January 3, which is expected to focus on ways to increase the representation of women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields and provide them with equal access to STEM education, research and economic participation, keeping in line with this year’s theme of “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment”.

Lula da Silva takes office for a third term as Brazil’s President

Leftist leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president of Brazil on January 1 in the country’s Congress at the start of his third presidency. Mr. Lula, who governed Brazil for two terms from 2003 to 2010, defeated far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the October elections, shifting the South American nation to the left.

NRC couldn’t provide safeguards, delimitation can: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The process of delimitation can provide the safeguards that the exercise to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) could not, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on January 1, 2023. But he was critical of the criterion of delimiting Assembly constituencies on the basis of population, which he said was akin to punishing those who abide by the government’s two-child policy and rewarding those who disregard this policy to “produce 12 children”.

EPFO staff, pensioners seek clarity on circular to implement Supreme Court verdict

The headquarters of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to come up with yet another circular on implementing the recent Supreme Court order on higher pension.

Congress can fulfil dream of a progressive, liberal and secular India: Mallikarjun Kharge

Before the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s (BJY) onward march to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) — through Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab — resumes on January 3, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday posted a New Year message that conveyed the yatra’s theme.

Archive on Banaras Hindu University founder Madan Mohan Malaviya takes shape after decade-long effort

Project launched following Malaviya’s 150th birth anniversary in 2011 has grown to comprise 25 different categories of documents, including over 1,000 images

Militiaman killed in central Iran protest: state media

A member of Iran’s security forces has been shot dead during protests in the city of Semirom, state media said on January 1, more than 100 days after Mahsa Amini’s death sparked nationwide unrest.

AIADMK objects to EC’s communications addressed to ‘abolished posts’

The AIADMK has e-mailed the Election Commission of India, objecting to two recent communications (for an official meeting) that were addressed to the posts of party “coordinator and co-coordinator”, which its general council abolished last year.

Fill vacancies in SSB, CAPFs from reserved list: Delhi HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court has ruled that the unfilled vacancies for various posts in the Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), due to the non-joining of selected candidates and leftover seats, can be filled from the reserve list.

Fighting Sangh Parivar not the job of one group alone: Pinarayi

Calling for a broader alliance of the secular, democratic parties to oppose the Sangh Parivar onslaught, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said it is wrong to think that one group or section alone can do this job.

Ahead of India tour, Taylor tells Australia to experiment with five bowlers

With the high-profile tour of India fast approaching, former Australia skipper Mark Taylor wants the Pat Cummins-led side to explore the option of playing with five bowlers in the third and final Test against South Africa beginning on Wednesday.