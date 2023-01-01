Fighting Sangh Parivar not the job of one group alone: Pinarayi

January 01, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

Calling for a broader alliance of the secular, democratic parties to oppose the Sangh Parivar onslaught, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said it is wrong to think that one group or section alone can do this job.

He was opening the valedictory ceremony of the 10th State conference of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) here on Sunday. Mr. Vijayan was indirectly replying to an earlier statement made by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.K. Basheer, MLA, during the conference.

While criticising the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] for its alleged anti-Muslim positions in the past, Mr. Basheer had claimed that the Muslim community and the IUML should stand united to protect the community’s interests. He had also said that the Muslims of West Bengal had deserted the CPI(M), which ruled the State for 34 years. Interestingly, IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, was present on the dais when Mr. Vijayan made these remarks. In the IUML’s internal politics, both Mr. Basheer and Mr. Kunhalikutty are said to be in different camps.

Mr. Vijayan claimed that at a time when ideas of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were being implemented at the administrative level in the country, secularist people in Kerala were standing apart by opposing them. “It is not fair to give a wrong picture at this juncture. Everyone knows what the CPI(M) is doing to resist communalism,” the Chief Minister said.

Minorities being targeted

Mr. Vijayan pointed out that religious minorities were being targeted in the country. They would feel safe only in a secularist atmosphere. All the secular, democratic forces should set aside their differences and join hands in the fight against those who were targeting the minorities. The Chief Minister said that those who espoused a religious State should be kept away from this effort.

Mr. Vijayan noted that there should be no compromise on fighting communalism. “Those who support communalism come in different colours and use different methods. Not to understand it will land us in trouble... Now, efforts are being made to create a friction between different religious minorities. We should realise this agenda,” Mr. Vijayan said.