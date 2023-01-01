HamberMenu
Militants shoot dead 3 civilians in Rajouri

January 01, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated January 02, 2023 12:52 am IST - JAMMU/SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
A policeman during a search operation after civilians were gunned down in Dungri area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on January 1, 2023.

A policeman during a search operation after civilians were gunned down in Dungri area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on January 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Militants carrying automatic rifles barged into at least three houses near Rajouri in the Pir Panjal Valley of Jammu and Kashmir and killed three civilians and injured at least seven on January 1.

Witnesses claimed militants came down from a forest area to the upper Dungri area around 7 p.m. They entered the houses and fired indiscriminately. The militants managed to escape after the attack.

It is for the first time in more than a decade that members of the minority community have faced an attack of this scale in Rajouri.

“An incident of firing allegedly by two armed men was reported in village Dungri, 7 to 8 km from Rajouri. Firing took place at three houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other. Two civilians have died of their injuries and four others are injured,” a senior police officer said.

However, officials at the Government Medical College, Rajouri, put the total number of people hit by bullets at 10. “Two were brought dead. One died later,” they said.

The deceased were identified as Satish Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Pritam Lal.

One injured in Srinagar

In Srinagar, one civilian was injured when militants lobbed a grenade on a CRPF vehicle in Zadibal.

In another case, the police said they arrested a youth who snatched a rifle from a CRPF jawan in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

