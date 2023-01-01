HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EPFO staff, pensioners seek clarity on circular to implement Supreme Court verdict

EPFO employees seek clarifications to aid implementation; activists for pensioners’ rights have voiced concerns against December 29 circular

January 01, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A circular released by the EPFO Head Office has laid out certain procedures for submitting “options” for eligible pensioners and employees. File

A circular released by the EPFO Head Office has laid out certain procedures for submitting “options” for eligible pensioners and employees. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The headquarters of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to come up with yet another circular on implementing the recent Supreme Court order on higher pension. The employees in the EPFO have sought further clarifications on the circular released by the EPFO Head Office on December 29 that laid out certain procedures for submitting “options” for eligible pensioners and employees covered under the EPFO. The activists on pensioners’ rights had also voiced concerns against the circular.

The All India EPF Staff Federation secretary general R. Krupakaran said the circular, based on the verdict, has given the green signal to exercise the option to claim for higher pension for people who are currently working too. “We have not sent or processed any ‘options’ as of now, but definitely our work will increase manifold in the coming days. Since the limit of salary is just ₹ 15,000, more and more workers are likely to opt for this scheme of higher pension. A proper guidelines must be made available to all EPFO offices,” he said.

ALSO READ
EPFO circular leaves a big chunk of EPS pensioners in the dark about revised scheme

The Federation had given a detailed representation to the EPFO authorities on the delay in framing the guidelines for implementing the Supreme Court order. “The circular is silent about the proper implementation of the Supreme Court verdict. It has also failed to communicate how new applications have to be processed,” he said, adding that without a new clarification, the process of adding “options” cannot be completed in a proper manner. Mr. Krupakaran said that at present, EPFO offices are working with a small number of people in the pension sections. “Recruiting more people is the only solution. Without more staff, the EPFO will not be able to satisfy the requirements of pensioners and workers,” he added.

Activist for pensioners’ rights, Parveen Kohli, feared an attempt to hide the real facts from the Supreme Court as certain review petitions have also reached before the court. He said the December 29 circular is “just to confuse everyone”, and for trying to escape contempt of court. “The EPFO is supposed to comply the paragraph 44 (ix) of the judgment within eight weeks from November 4. It is a fact that the R.C. Gupta judgment has already been implemented through the circular dated March 23, 2017, and the pensions of 24,672 employees who retired before September 1, 2014 has also been revised. This fact had been suppressed by the EPFO from the Supreme Court,” Mr. Kohli said.

Related stories

Related Topics

pension and welfare / wage and pension

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.