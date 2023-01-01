HamberMenu
AIADMK objects to EC’s communications addressed to ‘abolished posts’

Party refused to receive the communications from EC, says a source

January 01, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The AIADMK has e-mailed the Election Commission of India, objecting to two recent communications (for an official meeting) that were addressed to the posts of party “coordinator and co-coordinator”, which its general council abolished last year. At the general council, it was decided to switch to a unitary leadership and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was elected interim general secretary.

According to a party source, the AIADMK refused to receive the communications that came from the Election Commission since they were addressed to the posts that were no more valid.

“On the same day last week, we e-mailed to the Election Commission of India, a strongly-worded letter objecting to such communications. When the Madras High Court and later the Supreme Court have delivered judgments in our favour, the EC cannot do this,” the source said.

None of the decisions taken during the July 11 party meeting had been struck down by any of the legal forums. Only the party should not hold an election for the general secretary post, it pointed out.

“Everyone knew that as per the order in Madras High Court, the key of the party headquarters should be handed over to the interim general secretary.”

The AIADMK’s objections have been addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners and the Secretary to the EC.

