Morning Digest: Protesting farmers picket 165 toll plazas nationwide; hunger continued even after lockdown, says report, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Farmers groups picketed toll plazas in 165 locations across the country, allowing toll free movement of vehicles on major national highways on Saturday, as part of their ongoing protests demanding the repeal of three contentious agricultural marketing laws. By evening, a small group of farmers from Rajasthan had moved to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway at Rewari in Haryana, while thousands more gathered on the Rajasthan side of the border to begin a march to Delhi on Sunday morning.

India was “dead serious” about concluding a trade deal with the United States but the Trump administration decided not to, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Saturday.

Six to seven months after the lockdown, people continued to go to bed hungry, skip meals frequently, and are unable to afford nutritious diets because of loss of income, shows the Right to Food Campaign’s survey of 4,000 people living on the margins across 11 States in September and October, calling into question the government’s decision to withdraw free grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) after November.

Army veterans camping at the Singhu border, the heart of the farmers’ agitation, have, since November 26, collected 5,000 gallantry medals that they seek to return “in lieu” of the Centre’s decision to repeal the three new farm laws. Predominantly hailing from Punjab and Haryana and with farming as a source of sustenance now, the veterans said they planned to collect 25,000 medals over the next two days. Lakhs more were on their way to the protest site, they added.

Also read: Dilli Chalo | Farmers picket 165 toll plazas nationwide

India was not only on track to fulfilling its climate commitments but would go further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Climate Action Summit (CAS) on Saturday. However, he refrained from announcing enhanced ambitions or targets.

Mamita Pujari (22) may have made Poharighat, a remote village in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, her marital home for the last three years, but in the government records, she does not exist. Nor is she the only invisible woman in the village.

Thousands of workers at Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing (India), which is part of the Taipei-based Wistron Corporation and which makes iPhones for Apple at its Narasapura factory on the outskirts of Bengaluru, went on a rampage and ransacked the company premises over delays in payment of salary and overtime wages. A source said the protest began shortly after their shift ended, but took a violent turn by 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The Health Ministry on Saturday released partial data from the fifth edition of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) claiming “considerable improvement” in the supply of vaccine for childhood immunisation from the fourth round in 2015-16.

Gujjars in Rajasthan, demanding reservation in jobs and education, have sought the Centre’s intervention for Ninth Schedule protection to a 2019 State law which accords Most Backward Class (MBC) category for the community. The quota agitation has generated considerable political heat and disrupted public life several times in the State since 2007.

The National Conference (NC) and the BJP were engaged in a war of words on Saturday, ahead of the sixth phase of the District Development Council polling in the Union Territory (UT).

The Nigerian military had located and exchanged fire with gunmen who kidnapped scores of secondary school students in northwestern Katsina State, according to a statement from the President on December 12.

Confirming that Rohit Sharma has obtained clearance from the National Cricket Academy to travel to Australia, the BCCI on Saturday said Rohit’s availability for the last two Tests in Australia would be subject to reassessment by the Indian team’s medical staff in Australia.