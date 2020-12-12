NC, BJP spar ahead of 6th phase of DDC polls

People’s participation in polls a victory of democracy, says Anurag Thakur

The National Conference (NC) and the BJP were engaged in a war of words on Saturday, ahead of the sixth phase of the District Development Council polling in the Union Territory (UT).

Union Minister of State Finance Anurag Thakur, who is also the BJP’s in-charge of the DDC polls, termed the participation of people in the ongoing polls as “a victory for democracy”.

“Our biggest achievement has been fair, free and fear-free elections in J&K. People have participated despite the threats. In Jammu, there is a great support for the BJP. There has been a positive response in Kashmir as well,” said Mr. Thakur, who is campaigning in the Kashmir valley.

Dynasties removed

He said the removal of Articles 370 and 35A has opened up opportunities to young leadership to occupy space in J&K, “which was otherwise taken up by a handful of dynasties”.

The Centre, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, will ensure funds for the development of the UT, he added.

“After (ex-PM) Atal Bihari Vajpayee, it is Modi who is now respected in J&K. He is taking forward the ideas of Jamooriyat, Insaniyat and Kashmiriyat. There is a dip in stone pelting and other acts of violence in the last one year," Mr Thakur added.

Without naming anyone, Mr. Thakur said all those involved in the "Roshni Scam", involving 3.48 lakh kannals, will face action. “The land will be returned to J&K. The court has already pronounced the Act as unconstitutional and illegal,” he added.

‘Support for PAGD’

Taking on the BJP, the NC said the BJP was shocked and unnerved by the support people of Kashmir have extended to the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) candidates.

“The experiment of the Centre has failed, as the people were not allowing any space to divisive forces. The main agenda behind conducting the DDC elections was to dilute the aspirations of the people. The local government cannot be a substitute to what was spitefully snatched on August 5, 2019 from us,” NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said at a public rally in south Kashmir.

He alleged that the ruling BJP at the Centre and its “local minions and stooges” had the administration at their side.

“It's going to great lengths to impede the public outreach of the PAGD leaders by employing various methods, as are unheard of in an emancipated world,” he added.