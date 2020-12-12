Rohit’s fitness to be reassessed in Australia

Confirming that Rohit Sharma has obtained clearance from the National Cricket Academy to travel to Australia, the BCCI on Saturday said Rohit’s availability for the last two Tests in Australia would be subject to reassessment by the Indian team’s medical staff in Australia.
“Mr. Sharma’s physical fitness has been satisfactory, however, he will be required to continue work on his endurance,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Saturday.
“He has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of the two weeks he will be quarantined for. He will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly,” the statement said.
Rohit, who suffered a left hamstring injury on October 18 during Mumbai Indians’ Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab, will be required to spend 14 days in his hotel room as per COVID-19 protocols in Australia and will thus join the India squad only after the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.
