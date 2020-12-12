Farmers’ ‘Dilli march’ from Rajasthan through Delhi-Jaipur Highway to begin on Sunday

The farmers proposed ‘Dilli march’ from Rajasthan through Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) will began on Sunday. The farmer unions had earlier given a call to block the highway on Saturday.
Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal told The Hindu that the farmers would assemble in Rajasthan on Saturday and start their march to Delhi on Sunday.
Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav said in a tweet that the farmers from Rajasthan and Haryana would gather at Kotputli and Behror before the proposed march.
Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police have deployed 2,000 personnel at five strategic points, including at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal intersection near Panchgaon, to prevent the agitating farmers from blocking the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, Gurugram, Astha Modi said the police were also ready with the diversion plan to avoid any inconvenience to the commuters.
