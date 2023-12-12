December 12, 2023 06:49 am | Updated 06:49 am IST

Govt. withdraws three criminal codes, to replace them with new Bills

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed members of the Lok Sabha that the three criminal codes that seek to replace the British-era laws will be withdrawn and replaced with three new Bills after incorporating the changes recommended by a parliamentary committee. The three criminal codes — Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill, 2023, and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Bill, 2023 — seek to replace the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, respectively .

Over 30,000 people detected to be foreigners by tribunals in Assam since 1966: Centre

The Union government submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that 32,381 people were “detected to be foreigners” by Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) in Assam since 1966. The top court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

FBI Director calls on CBI chief, discusses enhanced coordination between two agencies over transnational crimes

A U.S. delegation led by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher A. Wray on December 11 held a meeting with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief, Praveen Sood, and other senior officials for enhanced coordination between the two agencies in combating transnational crimes. During the meeting, both sides also discussed the possibility of exchanging the best practices of FBI Academy (Quantico) and the CBI Academy (Ghaziabad).

SC directs establishment of ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’ to address human rights violations in J&K

The Supreme Court has ordered the establishment of a Truth-and-Reconciliation Commission to address human rights violations both by state and non-state actors in Jammu and Kashmir since the 1980s. Pointing out that there is an absence of a ‘commonly accepted narrative of what has happened’, Justice Kaul reasoned that such a Commission will help in the ‘collective telling of the truth’.

COP28 pledges meet only 30% of needed energy emission cuts: IEA

Pledges made so far at the COP28 climate summit will only reduce energy-related greenhouse gas emissions by 30% of what is needed by 2030, the International Energy Agency said Sunday. The agency released an assessment of non-binding promises made in Dubai by governments and the oil and gas industry — tripling renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency by 2030, as well as sharp cuts in methane emissions.

Opposition walks out accusing Union Government of imposing economic blockade on non-BJP States

Members of Parliament from INDIA bloc parties staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, alleging that the Union government is imposing an “economic blockade” on the Opposition-ruled States by withholding the central funds allocated to different schemes using various excuses. During the Zero Hour, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sandeep Pathak raised the issue of ₹8,000 crores worth of funds under various schemes including the National Health Mission that has been withheld by the centre raising numerous objections.

Centre blames traders for onion price hike, terms farmers’ protests as ‘sponsored’

Even as protests of farmers and traders continued in Maharashtra over the ban on onion exports and MPs from the State urging the Centre to reconsider the decision, the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry said that the steps it had taken are bringing results with the prices of the kitchen staple coming down in both retail and wholesale markets. Union Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh dubbed the protests by farmers as “sponsored” by traders and said no onion farmers will face any loss as the Centre has stepped up procurement of the essential vegetable at various markets in Maharashtra and other States.

Amidst drought, Centre yet to approve increasing man-days under MGNREGA

Stating that ₹895 crore is available with the district administration to undertake drought relief, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday said that the Centre has not approved increase of man-days under MGNREGA that could stem rural migration. He also said that the government has directed the State-level bankers committee to restructure the loan and not harass farmers.

Fossils show dismembered young dinosaurs in belly of T. rex cousin

The young Gorgosaurus knew what it liked for dinner. About 75 million years ago in what is now Canada’s Alberta province, this fearsome T. rex cousin set about hunting turkey-sized yearlings of a feathered plant-eating dinosaur called Citipes. Scientists said on Friday they have unearthed fossilized remains of a juvenile Gorgosaurus that was 5 to 7 years old and about 15 feet (4.5 meters) long. Amazingly, it included the animal’s stomach contents, revealing its last meals.

Must raise voices against horrific injustice being perpetrated against Palestinians: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged people on December 11 to participate in a global strike demanding a ceasefire in Gaza to stop the "massacre" of the Palestinian people and called for raising voices against the "horrific injustice" being perpetrated against them. Noting that the "merciless bombing" of Gaza continues with even more "savagery" than before the truce, Ms. Gandhi had said on Thursday it is the duty of India as a member of the international community to stand up for what is right and do all it can to ensure a ceasefire at the earliest.

SpiceJet to soon list shares on National Stock Exchange

No-frills airline SpiceJet on December 11 said it will soon be listing its securities on the National Stock Exchange. Shares of the carrier, which is navigating financial turbulence, jumped more than 8% in the morning trade on the BSE. In order to reach a wider investor base, “the company shall soon be listing its securities on National Stock Exchange of India Limited”, the airline said in a regulatory filing.