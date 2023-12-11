Amidst drought, Centre yet to approve increasing man-days under MGNREGA

December 11, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Belagavi

Stating that ₹895 crore is available with the district administration to undertake drought relief, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday said that the Centre has not approved increase of man-days under MGNREGA that could stem rural migration.

“We have already reached 10.9 crore man-days out of 13 crore this year. It is not sufficient and we have asked the Centre to increase the man-days from 100 to 150 days for individuals and a total of 16 crore man-days. Though it would help in arresting rural migration, the Centre has not said anything yet,” the Revenue Minister told the Legislative Assembly.

Challenge to Opposition

Amidst a protest by the Opposition, which remained in the well raising slogans, that interrupted his response on the discussion on drought, Mr. Gowda said that the government was ahead of other States that are drought-hit in submitting memorandum to the Centre. “Despite the Centre’s team visiting the State, the Centre has not come to our rescue. If you have guts, get us an appointment from the Centre. We have not been given appointment despite multiple reminders,” he said, turning the tables on the BJP.

“The preparation is such that 6,287 villages and 914 urban wards have been identified as vulnerable places in the State. There is no problem, but we have to be ready for future instead of scrambling for solution when the problem arises,” the Minister said.

Instruction to banks

He also said that the government has directed the State-level bankers committee to restructure the loan and not harass farmers. Mr. Gowda also said that while the data with State shows that 70% of farmers are small and marginal, the data with Centre shows 44%. “We have sent the Aadhaar linked data of farmers to the Centre. The Centre is not ready to accept our claim,” he said.