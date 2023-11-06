HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parliament panel adopts reports on criminal laws

The Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs, chaired by BJP member Brij Lal, met on Monday, nearly 10 days after members had sought additional time to study the draft reports circulated late last month

November 06, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). File

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). File

A Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs on Monday adopted three reports on Bills to replace the existing criminal laws with some Opposition members submitting dissent notes, sources said.

The Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs, chaired by BJP member Brij Lal, met on Monday, nearly 10 days after members had sought additional time to study the draft reports circulated late last month.

Also read | Time and change: The Hindu’s editorial on the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs and new criminal laws

Parliamentary sources said some Opposition members had already submitted their dissent notes to the reports on the three Bills to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, respectively.

Some more Opposition members were expected to submit dissent notes in the next two days as per rules, sources said.

On October 27, the Standing Committee on Home could not adopt the three draft reports as some Opposition members pressed for more time to study it.

Related Topics

national government / laws / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.