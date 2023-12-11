FBI Director calls on CBI chief, discusses enhanced coordination between two agencies over transnational crimes

December 11, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A U.S. delegation led by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher A. Wray on December 11 held a meeting with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief, Praveen Sood, and other senior officials for enhanced coordination between the two agencies in combating transnational crimes.

“The meeting focused on strengthening exchange of information on criminal matters for improved coordination in combating transnational crimes and sharing of expertise in the investigation of technology enabled crimes,” said the CBI.

It said that both the agencies recognised the challenges posed by organised crime networks, cyber enabled financial crimes, ransomware threats, economic crimes and transnational crimes. “The need to expedite sharing of evidence and for closer assistance in bringing criminals and fugitives to face justice was deliberated upon,” the agency said.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed the possibility of exchanging the best practices of FBI Academy (Quantico) and the CBI Academy (Ghaziabad).

The FBI chief, while interacting with the senior CBI officers, thanked the agency for the collaborative spirit and the “enduring cooperation during FBI’s long relationship with the CBI”. Mr. Sood thanked him for the visit.

“Director Wray’s visit signifies a step towards deepening cooperation and shared commitment to combat crime in all its manifestations in the spirit of international police cooperation,” said the CBI, adding that both the agencies agreed for all possible future interactions and collaborative initiatives.