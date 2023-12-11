HamberMenu
SpiceJet to soon list shares on National Stock Exchange

December 11, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

No-frills airline SpiceJet on December 11 said it will soon be listing its securities on the National Stock Exchange. Shares of the carrier, which is navigating financial turbulence, jumped more than 8% in the morning trade on the BSE.

In order to reach a wider investor base, "the company shall soon be listing its securities on National Stock Exchange of India Limited", the airline said in a regulatory filing.

There are various requirements, including financial parameters, that need to be fulfilled by companies to get listed on the NSE.

SpiceJet, which has been grappling with multiple headwinds, including issues with aircraft lessors, is looking to raise funds.

Last week, the airline said that its board will discuss and consider options for raising fresh capital through issue of equity shares and/or convertible securities on preferential basis.

On Monday, shares of the company soared 8.46% to ₹59.62 a piece on the BSE. The 30-share Sensex was trading marginally higher at 69,918.80 points.

