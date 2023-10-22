Israel-Hamas war updates | Second aid convoy enters Gaza Strip from Egypt, says UN official

Israel says it has confirmed 212 people held hostage in Gaza

October 22, 2023 06:28 am | Updated October 23, 2023 06:52 am IST

At least 4,651 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war sparked by Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Sunday.

The number had increased from 4,385 on Saturday, when Israel announced it would step up raids, and now includes 1,873 children, the Ministry said. There are 14,245 wounded, the statement added. Earlier today, India sent humanitarian aid to Palestine.

Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza, two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants.

Israel has traded fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group since the war began, and tensions are soaring in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces have battled militants in refugee camps and carried out two airstrikes in recent days.

The overnight strikes came hours after Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari called on Gazans to move south out of harm’s way.

The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let desperately needed aid flow to Palestinians running short of food, medicine and water in the territory that is under an Israeli siege.

More than 200 trucks carrying roughly 3,000 tons of aid had been positioned near the crossing for days before heading into Gaza.

