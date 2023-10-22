Israel- Hamas war | India sending humanitarian assistance to Gaza Strip

October 22, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 12:20 pm IST - New Delhi

India on Sunday became the latest country to rush help to the civilian population of Gaza Strip which is facing blockade and Israeli military operation. The relief material will be delivered to El Arish airbase of Egypt which is located close to Gaza border.

“An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt. The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets among other necessary items,” said official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Israel-Hamas war, Day 16 LIVE updates

Ambassador of Palestine Adnan Abu Alhaija has expressed his appreciation to the gesture and said the blockade of the last fortnight had stopped entry of essential items such as oxygen into the Gaza Strip. “People of Palestine will truly appreciate the Indian assistance as they are in need of urgent help after nearly 15 days of Israeli blockade which stopped electricity, food, medicine and oxygen. India is sending us help even without us asking. This is a great initiative,” said Ambassador Al Haija.

🇮🇳 sends Humanitarian aid to the people of 🇵🇸!



An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt.



The material includes essential life-saving medicines,… pic.twitter.com/28XI6992Ph — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 22, 2023

Several countries such as Egypt, Turkey and the U.S. have started sending help to Gaza through the border crossing of Gaza, and Indian goods are expected to reach Gaza through the same route. India has reiterated its support for the two-state solution to end the Israel- Palestine conflict since it flared up on October 7.