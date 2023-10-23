HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas war, Day 17 LIVE updates | Biden, key Western leaders urge Israel to protect civilians

Leaders of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Britain on Sunday underscored their support for Israel and its right to defend itself, but also urged it to adhere to international humanitarian law and protect civilians

October 23, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 06:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A construction worker continues to build the concrete supports of a new multi-storey cemetery facility on October 22, 2023 near Tel Aviv, Israel.

A construction worker continues to build the concrete supports of a new multi-storey cemetery facility on October 22, 2023 near Tel Aviv, Israel. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Israeli warplanes have struck targets across the Gaza Strip as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, while a second convoy of humanitarian aid reportedly began crossing into Gaza from Egypt on Sunday afternoon.

The war, now in its 17th day, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Sunday that the death toll in Gaza had reached at least 4,651 people, with another 14,254 people wounded in the besieged territory.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly in the initial Hamas attack. In addition, 203 people were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza, the Israeli military has said.

Israel-Hamas war, Day 16 LIVE updates

(With inputs from Agencies)

  • October 23, 2023 06:47
    China says outlook worrisome as conflict spreads in Middle East

    China views the situation in Gaza as “very serious” with the risk of a large-scale ground conflict rising and the spread of armed conflicts along neighbouring borders, Chinese state media said on Monday, citing the country’s Middle East special envoy.

    The envoy Zhai Jun, who is visiting the Middle East, said spillover effects in the region and internationally are widening, as conflict along the Israeli-Lebanese and Israeli-Syrian borders spread, “making the outlook worrisome”.

    Mr. Zhai called on the international community to be “highly vigilant in this regard” and to take immediate action urging parties concerned to strictly abide by international humanitarian law and avoid a serious humanitarian disaster while putting in “joint efforts to control the situation”.

    Reuters

