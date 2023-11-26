Israel-Hamas truce LIVE updates | 39 Palestinian prisoners return home after Hamas frees 17 hostages

November 26, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 10:03 am IST

Prison authorities in Israel announced early on Sunday that they had released 39 Palestinian detainees, after Hamas freed 13 Israeli hostages under an agreement that came into force on Friday.

The hostage-for-prisoner exchange had been delayed for hours in a heart-stopping development when Hamas accused Israel of breaching its side of the agreement, struck as part of a four-day ceasefire which is already past its mid-point.

But after the intervention of Qatari and Egyptian mediators and reassurances from Israel, Hamas agreed to proceed, releasing 13 Israelis and four Thai hostages in a late-night operation on Saturday.

Israel in turn freed 39 Palestinian prisoners, officials said.

Red Cross minibuses could be seen ferrying the hostages late at night through Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt ahead of their transfer to Israel, AFP photo and video images showed.

Among the freed Israelis was 21-year-old Maya Regev, kidnapped by Hamas in their deadly October 7 assault on the Supernova desert rave, according to a forum of the hostages’ families.