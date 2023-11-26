HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas truce LIVE updates | 39 Palestinian prisoners return home after Hamas frees 17 hostages

After the intervention of Qatari and Egyptian mediators and reassurances from Israel, Hamas agreed to release 13 Israelis and four Thai hostages in a late-night operation on Saturday

November 26, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 10:03 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A Palestinian prisoner (R) hugs a relative after detainees were released from Israeli jails in exchange for hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, upon they arrival in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank early on November 26, 2023.

A Palestinian prisoner (R) hugs a relative after detainees were released from Israeli jails in exchange for hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, upon they arrival in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank early on November 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Prison authorities in Israel announced early on Sunday that they had released 39 Palestinian detainees, after Hamas freed 13 Israeli hostages under an agreement that came into force on Friday.

Check updates from Day 50 of the war here

The hostage-for-prisoner exchange had been delayed for hours in a heart-stopping development when Hamas accused Israel of breaching its side of the agreement, struck as part of a four-day ceasefire which is already past its mid-point.

But after the intervention of Qatari and Egyptian mediators and reassurances from Israel, Hamas agreed to proceed, releasing 13 Israelis and four Thai hostages in a late-night operation on Saturday. 

Explained | Where does India stand on the Israel-Hamas war?

Israel in turn freed 39 Palestinian prisoners, officials said.

Red Cross minibuses could be seen ferrying the hostages late at night through Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt ahead of their transfer to Israel, AFP photo and video images showed.

Among the freed Israelis was 21-year-old Maya Regev, kidnapped by Hamas in their deadly October 7 assault on the Supernova desert rave, according to a forum of the hostages’ families.

Follow all Live updates here
  • November 26, 2023 09:46
    Hamas militants release 15 foreigners

    Hamas also freed 15 foreigners who were not included in its agreement with Israel: four Thai hostages on Saturday, in addition to ten Thais and one Filipino released on Friday. 

    - AFP

  • November 26, 2023 09:29
    Israel and Hamas complete 2nd day of swaps after tense delay, as Gaza cease-fire holds

    Hamas militants on Saturday released 17 hostages, including 13 Israelis, from captivity in the Gaza Strip, while Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners in the latest stage of a four-day cease-fire.

    The late-night exchange was held up for several hours after Hamas accused Israel of violating the agreement. The delay underscored the fragility of the cease-fire, which has halted a war that has shocked and shaken Israel, caused widespread destruction across the Gaza Strip, and threatened to unleash wider fighting across the region. - AP

  • November 26, 2023 09:26
    ‘That’s my son!’ Thai family overjoyed as second group of hostages freed

    The mother of a Thai hostage freed from Gaza late on Saturday said she was indescribably happy her son was among the four most recent Thai nationals confirmed as freed from Hamas captivity.

    “My granddaughter called me at 5 a.m. saying my son was among the hostages released and I didn’t really believe it,” Thongkoon Onkaew told Reuters by phone on Sunday. “Then she sent me the photo and I was like, ‘That’s my son! My son!’”

  • November 26, 2023 09:08
    All freed Palestinian prisoners are women, teenagers

    The freed Palestinian prisoners are all women and people under the age of 19, while the hostages released by Hamas are all women and children. 

    The agreement is supposed to last four days and allow the release of 50 Israelis and 150 Palestinians. - AFP

  • November 26, 2023 09:04
    39 Palestinians released under hostage deal return home

    Prison authorities in Israel announced early on Sunday that they had released 39 Palestinian detainees, after Hamas freed 13 hostages under an agreement that came into force on Friday. - AFP

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Palestine / World / war / unrest, conflicts and war

