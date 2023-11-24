HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas war, Day 49 live updates | Gaza cease-fire to begin Friday morning, aid to follow soon, says Qatar

Militant Hezbollah group fired more than 50 rockets at military posts in northern Israel on Thursday, a day after an Israeli airstrike on a home in southern Lebanon killed five of the group’s senior fighters

November 24, 2023 06:44 am | Updated 06:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ambulances are seen on a road near an Israeli forces tank during an Israeli army ground operation in the Gaza Strip on November 22, 2023.

Ambulances are seen on a road near an Israeli forces tank during an Israeli army ground operation in the Gaza Strip on November 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The four day cease fire in Gaza between Israel and Gaza will begin on Friday morning, said Israel and added that aid to follow as soon as possible. Qatar said after a daylong delay extended the agony for those hoping for some relief from the deal, which is to bring the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Check updates from Day 48 of the war here

Meanwhile, the militant Hezbollah group fired more than 50 rockets at military posts in northern Israel on Thursday, a day after an Israeli airstrike on a home in southern Lebanon killed five of the group’s senior fighters. The waves of rockets sent over the border represented one of the most intense bombardments since Hezbollah started attacking Israeli posts in the country’s north at the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

A special aircraft brought home to Moscow 103 Russian nationals evacuated from Gaza, Russia’s emergencies ministry said early on Friday. In a post on Telegram, the ministry said the group flew home aboard a chartered Ilyushin-76 aircraft.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Follow for all Live updates
