Live

Israel-Hamas truce LIVE updates | Two-State solution only way to guarantee long-term security of Israeli, Palestinian people, says Biden

The truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fourth and final day, with the militant group saying it is willing to extend the pause after freeing more hostages, including a four-year-old orphaned in its attack

November 27, 2023 06:57 am | Updated 07:06 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
U.S. President Joe Biden also said he hoped the truce brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, would extend “beyond tomorrow.” File

U.S. President Joe Biden also said he hoped the truce brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, would extend “beyond tomorrow.” File | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday opined that two-State solution was the only way to guarantee long-term security of both the Israeli and the Palestinian people. He said, “To make sure Israelis and Palestinians alike can live in equal measures of freedom and dignity. We will not give up on working toward this goal.”

Check Israel-Hamas truce November 26 updates here

Meanwhile, the truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fourth and final day on Sunday, with the militant group saying it is willing to extend the pause after freeing more hostages, including a four-year-old orphaned in its attack.

Explained | Where does India stand on the Israel-Hamas war?

Hamas militants released a third group of hostages on Sunday with more Palestinian prisoners set to be freed in exchange. Sunday’s releases bring the total number of Israelis freed under the deal to 39 since Friday. In exchange, a further 39 Palestinian prisoners were freed on Sunday, the Israeli prison service said. This followed the release of 78 other Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails over the past two days.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Follow for all Live updates

  • November 27, 2023 07:04
    Irregular meals, benches as beds. As freed hostages return to Israel, details of captivity emerge

    Plastic chairs as beds. Meals of bread and rice. Hours spent waiting for the bathroom. As former hostages return to Israel after seven weeks of Hamas captivity, information about the conditions of their confinement has emerged.

    The 58 hostages freed under a cease-fire deal over the past three days have largely stayed out of the public eye, with most still in hospitals.

    AP

  • November 27, 2023 07:02
    Attackers release Israel-linked tanker seized off Yemen in third such assault in Israel-Hamas war

    Attackers seized and later let go a tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Yemen on Sunday, authorities said. Yemen’s internationally recognized government blamed the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels for the attack, which followed at least two other recent maritime attacks linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

    The attackers seized the Liberian-flagged Central Park, managed by Zodiac Maritime, in the Gulf of Aden, the company, the U.S. and British militaries and private intelligence firm Ambrey said.

    AP

