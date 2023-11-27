Israel-Hamas truce LIVE updates | Two-State solution only way to guarantee long-term security of Israeli, Palestinian people, says Biden

November 27, 2023 06:57 am | Updated 07:06 am IST

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday opined that two-State solution was the only way to guarantee long-term security of both the Israeli and the Palestinian people. He said, “To make sure Israelis and Palestinians alike can live in equal measures of freedom and dignity. We will not give up on working toward this goal.”

Meanwhile, the truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fourth and final day on Sunday, with the militant group saying it is willing to extend the pause after freeing more hostages, including a four-year-old orphaned in its attack.

Hamas militants released a third group of hostages on Sunday with more Palestinian prisoners set to be freed in exchange. Sunday’s releases bring the total number of Israelis freed under the deal to 39 since Friday. In exchange, a further 39 Palestinian prisoners were freed on Sunday, the Israeli prison service said. This followed the release of 78 other Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails over the past two days.

(With inputs from Agencies)

