Israel-Hamas truce live updates | Israel receives list of hostages to be freed from Gaza today

November 25, 2023 06:55 am | Updated 07:10 am IST

Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages it held captive in Gaza for weeks, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison in the first stage of a swap under a four-day cease-fire that offered a small glimmer of relief to both sides.

A four-day ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war began on Friday in Gaza as part of an agreement that Qatar helped broker. The 24 hostages who were freed, include 13 Israeli citizens, 10 Thai citizens and one Filipino citizen, Qatar said.

Israel has received a list of hostages set to be freed from Gaza on Saturday by Palestinian militant group Hamas, officials said. Israeli security officials were reviewing the list, said a statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose government promised to work toward the release of all hostages taken by Hamas in an attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

