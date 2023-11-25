HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas truce live updates | Israel receives list of hostages to be freed from Gaza today

A four-day ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war began on Friday in Gaza as part of an agreement that Qatar helped broker. The 24 hostages who were freed, include 13 Israeli citizens, 10 Thai citizens and one Filipino citizen, Qatar said

November 25, 2023 06:55 am | Updated 07:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
View of what the Israeli military says are trucks carrying humanitarian aid at a location given as Rafah, entering Gaza, during a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released November 24, 2023.

View of what the Israeli military says are trucks carrying humanitarian aid at a location given as Rafah, entering Gaza, during a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released November 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages it held captive in Gaza for weeks, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison in the first stage of a swap under a four-day cease-fire that offered a small glimmer of relief to both sides.

Israel has received a list of hostages set to be freed from Gaza on Saturday by Palestinian militant group Hamas, officials said. Israeli security officials were reviewing the list, said a statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose government promised to work toward the release of all hostages taken by Hamas in an attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Follow all Live updates here
  • November 25, 2023 07:10
    Biden hopeful about Israel-Hamas truce extension, U.S. hostages release

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that the chances were “real” of a truce between Israel and Hamas being extended and he expressed hope that U.S. citizens taken hostage by the Palestinian militant group would be freed soon.

    Mr. Biden praised U.S. diplomacy behind Friday’s release of 24 hostages held by Hamas fighters, saying it was the start of what he expected would be further hostage releases by the Palestinian militant group in the coming days.

  • November 25, 2023 07:05
    Israeli ‘not celebrating’ after family released by Hamas

    An Israeli man whose family was kidnapped by Hamas and freed on Friday said he was happy but could not celebrate their return without the release of all those still held in the Gaza Strip.

    Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages on the first day of a truce in the Palestinian territory, bringing the total number of captives released to 29 of around 240 taken when the Islamist group launched its deadly October 7 attack on Israel.

    AFP

