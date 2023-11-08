HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas war, Day 33 Live updates | Israel targets Hamas tunnels after encircling Gaza City

Israeli tanks have faced heavy resistance from Hamas fighters using the tunnel network to launch ambushes

November 08, 2023 06:46 am | Updated 06:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
People search through buildings, destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip on November 7, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Heavy fighting rages in the northern Gaza Strip as Israel encircles the area, despite increasingly pressing calls for a humanitarian truce.

People search through buildings, destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip on November 7, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Heavy fighting rages in the northern Gaza Strip as Israel encircles the area, despite increasingly pressing calls for a humanitarian truce. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Israel said that its ground forces were battling Hamas fighters deep inside Gaza’s largest city, signalling a major new stage in the month-old conflict, and its leaders foresee controlling the enclave’s security after the war.

Since Hamas gunmen killed 1,400 people and took some 240 hostages in an Oct. 7 cross-border gun rampage, Israel has pounded Gaza from the air and used ground troops. A month of relentless bombardment in Gaza has killed more than 10,300 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 2,300 are believed buried from strikes that reduced entire city blocks to rubble.

Also read: How Israel’s control over Gaza’s economy limited its development | Data Point

Around 70% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have fled their homes, and many of them are crowded into U.N. schools-turned-shelters. Civilians in Gaza are relying on a trickle of aid and their own daily foraging for food and water from supplies that have dwindled after weeks of siege.

(With inputs from agencies)

Here are the live updates:

  • November 08, 2023 06:44
    Gaza “becoming a graveyard for children”: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

    The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said Gaza is “becoming a graveyard for children”, CNN reported.

    Guterres told reporters in New York: “The nightmare in Gaza is more than a humanitarian crisis. It is a crisis of humanity.” He added that the need for a ceasefire is becoming “more urgent with every passing hour.”

    “The parties to the conflict--and, indeed, the international community--face an immediate and fundamental responsibility: to stop this inhuman collective suffering and dramatically expand humanitarian aid to Gaza,” he said.

    The UN chief said 89 staff members of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have been killed since the Israel-Hamas war began a month ago.

    More UN aid workers “have been killed in recent weeks than in any comparable period in the history of our organisation,” he wrote on X on Monday night.

    - ANI

  • November 08, 2023 06:43
    Israel targets Hamas tunnels after encircling Gaza City

    Israel’s ground forces in the Gaza Strip aimed on Wednesday to locate and disable Hamas militants’ vast tunnel network beneath the enclave, the next phase in an Israeli offensive that has killed thousands of Palestinians.

    Gaza City, the territory’s largest town and Hamas’ main stronghold, is encircled. Israel says its troops have advanced to the heart of the city while Hamas says its fighters have inflicted heavy losses on the invading forces.

    Chief Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Israel’s combat engineering corps were using explosive devices to destroy a tunnel network built by Hamas that stretches for hundreds of kilometres (miles) beneath Gaza.

    Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel had “one target - Hamas terrorists in Gaza, their infrastructure, their commanders, bunkers, communications rooms”.

    - Reuters

