Israel-Hamas war, Day 33 Live updates | Israel targets Hamas tunnels after encircling Gaza City

Israeli tanks have faced heavy resistance from Hamas fighters using the tunnel network to launch ambushes

November 08, 2023 06:46 am | Updated 06:49 am IST

Israel said that its ground forces were battling Hamas fighters deep inside Gaza’s largest city, signalling a major new stage in the month-old conflict, and its leaders foresee controlling the enclave’s security after the war.

Since Hamas gunmen killed 1,400 people and took some 240 hostages in an Oct. 7 cross-border gun rampage, Israel has pounded Gaza from the air and used ground troops. A month of relentless bombardment in Gaza has killed more than 10,300 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 2,300 are believed buried from strikes that reduced entire city blocks to rubble.

Also read: How Israel’s control over Gaza’s economy limited its development | Data Point

Around 70% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have fled their homes, and many of them are crowded into U.N. schools-turned-shelters. Civilians in Gaza are relying on a trickle of aid and their own daily foraging for food and water from supplies that have dwindled after weeks of siege.

(With inputs from agencies)

Here are the live updates: