In pictures | One month of Israel-Hamas war

November 06, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST

The full-scale war between Israel and Hamas militants has resulted in the loss of over 10,000 lives — mostly Palestinian civilians — within a month since the conflict began. Ever since the Hamas attack on Israel caught the nation by surprise on October 7, the Israeli armed forces have relentlessly bombarded Gaza with the aim of “wiping out” Hamas.

Calls for a humanitarian pause in the war continue to come from across the world in order to allow Gazan residents flee the warzone and for aid to come through for the isolated land that is running low on resources. Hamas continues to hold over 200 Israeli citizens hostage from the October 7 incursion.

Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza, on October 7, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak on Oct. 7, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land, and sea and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday.

Palestinians wave their national flag and celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis southern on October 7, 2023.

An IDF soldier walks past a house that was shot at and destroyed in an attack by Hamas militants on this kibbutz near the border with Gaza on October 17, 2023 in Kfar Aza, Israel. The Hamas militants broke out of Gaza and rampaged through nearby Israeli communities, taking captives.

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza on October 7, 2023. Israel began its retaliatory efforts against the Hamas.

People stand outside a mosque destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip on October 8, 2023.

A Palestinian sits on the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 9, 2023.

Israeli soldiers walk through a tunnel discovered near the Israel-Gaza border on October 13, 2013.

Rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, on October 10, 2023.

The first flight carrying 212 Indian nationals from Israel, as part of Operation Ajay landed at Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi on October 13, 2023.

Palestinians check the place of the explosion at al-Ahli hospital, in Gaza City, on October 18, 2023. The Hamas-run Health Ministry said an Israeli airstrike caused the explosion that killed hundreds at al-Ahli, but the Israeli military said it was a misfired Palestinian rocket.

Wounded Palestinians sit in al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, after arriving from al-Ahli hospital following an explosion there on October 17, 2023.

A man carries the body of Palestinian girl who was killed in an Israeli strike as her relatives mourn in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

U.S. President Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023.

The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the Rafah border crossing, Egypt on October 20, 2023.

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, in southern Israel October 20, 2023.

Judith Tai Raanan and her daughter Natalie Shoshana Raanan, U.S. citizens who were taken as hostages by Palestinian Hamas militants, walk while holding hands with Brig.-Gen. (Ret.) Gal Hirsch, Israel's Coordinator for the Captives and Missing, after they were released by the militants on October 20, 2023.

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid from Egyptian NGOs drive through the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side on October 21, 2023. These were the first aid trucks to bring urgent humanitarian relief to the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave that was suffering what the U.N. chief labelled a “godawful nightmare”.

Protesters take part during a demonstration organised by the "National Collective for a just and lasting peace between Palestinians and Israelis" in Paris on October 22, 2023.

Voting results are displayed as the United Nations General Assembly voted on a non-binding resolution calling for a "humanitarian truce" in Gaza and a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers, on October 27, 2023 at U.N. headquarters. It was the first U.N. response to the conflict.

Israeli tanks and troops move near the border with Gaza, in Sderot, Israel on October 28, 2023. On the evening of October 27, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a large scale invasion inside the Gaza Strip with the stated intent to “destroy” Hamas and overthrow it.

A man reacts as Palestinians search for casualties a day after Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on November 1, 2023.

Citizens with foreign passports wait to travel through the Rafah crossing,in Rafah, Gaza on November 2, 2023. For the first time since the outbreak of war, the crossing at the Gaza-Egyptian border opened to allow a small number of foreign passport holders and seriously wounded to enter Egypt.

Palestinians gather to collect water, amid water shortages in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 2, 2023.

Palestinians check the damages after a convoy of ambulances was hit, at the entrance of Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 3, 2023.