How Israel’s control over Gaza’s economy limited its development | Data Point

November 07, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

One month into the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israeli forces have killed over 10,000 Palestinians and left over a million displaced.

But the current issue should be contextualised. Following Israel’s occupation and blockage of Palestinian territories, and the creation of Gaza and the West Bank, Palestinians have been forced to rely on Israel for basic necessities like water and fuel.

Hamas and Israel have repeatedly engaged in conflict, often resulting in the Israeli bombardment of Palestinian territories. Consequently, Palestinian territories have struggled to see development or socio-economic growth.

In this video, we look at the data to understand the economic history between the two.

Script, presentation and production: Sonikka Loganathan

Data support: Vignesh Radhakrishnan, Sonikka Loganathan, Jasmin Nihalani