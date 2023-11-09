HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas war, Day 34 Live updates | Tens of thousands flee as Israel tightens Gaza City ‘stranglehold’

The number of Palestinians killed in the war passed 10,500, including more than 4,300 children

November 09, 2023 06:35 am | Updated 06:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Israeli soldiers make their way towards Israel's border with Gaza, amid the ongoing ground invasion against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Israel, November 8, 2023.

Israeli soldiers make their way towards Israel's border with Gaza, amid the ongoing ground invasion against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Israel, November 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The pace of Palestinian civilians fleeing the combat zone in northern Gaza has picked up as Israel’s air and ground campaign there intensifies. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Wednesday that about 15,000 people fled on Tuesday, compared to 5,000 on Monday and 2,000 on Sunday.

The densely populated northern area of Gaza, specifically Gaza City and adjacent crowded urban refugee camps is the focus of Israel’s campaign to crush Hamas. This militant group has ruled Gaza for 16 years. The war, now in its second month, was triggered by the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas war, Day 33 Live updates

The number of Palestinians killed in the war passed 10,500, including more than 4,300 children, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said. In the occupied West Bank, more than 160 Palestinians have been killed in the violence and Israeli raids. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that started the fighting, and 242 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.

(With inputs from agencies)

Here are the live updates:

  • November 09, 2023 06:48
    Italy to station hospital ship off Gaza’s coast

    Italy is sending a hospital ship that will be stationed off the coast of Gaza to aid the Palestinian population, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced Wednesday.

    Mr. Crosetto said the mission is a concrete sign of Italy’s “closeness to the Palestinian people, distance from the Hamas terrorists.”

    The ship Vulcano has 170 people on board, including medical and military personnel, and includes operating rooms. It will first head to Cyprus and then as close as possible to the conflict zone to provide emergency medical support, Mr. Crosetto said.

    AP

  • November 09, 2023 06:46
    White House says Israel to keep military in Gaza after the war, but re-occupying is a mistake

    U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said it was likely that Israel would maintain a military presence in Gaza for a “period of time” after the ongoing war, but said the U.S. believes it would be a “mistake” for Israel to re-occupy the territory.

    “I think all of us can foresee a period of time after the conflict is over where Israeli forces will likely still be in Gaza and will have some initial security responsibilities,” Mr. Kirby told CNN on Wednesday. “But for how long and where and to what size and scale and scope, I think it’s too soon to know.” Kirby said the U.S. was focused on devising a long-term governance structure for Gaza after the current conflict, but said that as yet there has been little prospect of a viable plan.

    “I think where we are is: a lot of questions and not a lot of answers,” he said. “We know what we don’t want to see in the Gaza post-conflict, we don’t want to see Hamas in control, and we don’t want to see a re-occupation by Israel.”

    He added: “We know that the United States can’t solve this alone,” and that the U.S. was engaging with regional and international partners on the matter.

    AP

  • November 09, 2023 06:44
    Israel says it destroyed 130 Hamas tunnels in Gaza and released video from inside underground network

    Israel’s military released video on Wednesday of what it says are combat engineers locating, entering and blowing up Hamas-built tunnels in the Gaza Strip.

    Israel has destroyed 130 tunnels since the war began, according to Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the chief military spokesman.

    The videos show a soldier’s body camera footage inside what Israel said was a Hamas tunnel, its walls lined with cement and the shaft partially filled with sand. Another clip shows the mouth of what appears to be a tunnel in an open area near damaged buildings. There are clips of armoured excavators and bulldozers digging in the dirt, as well as explosions destroying tunnel entrances.

    The Israeli military did not provide locations where the videos were filmed, and the images did not include any visible landmarks except for one shot showing the sea in the background, so The Associated Press could not independently confirm the videos.

    Hamas is believed to have a massive underground network throughout Gaza, allowing it to transport weapons, supplies and fighters.

    Israeli warplanes have bombed crowded urban neighbourhoods, saying the strikes target the tunnel system or Hamas commanders. But airstrikes can inflict only limited damage on the subterranean network.

    AP

  • November 09, 2023 06:42
    Hamas official says no Gaza evacuations into Egypt

    No wounded Palestinians or dual nationals were evacuated Wednesday from the Gaza Strip to Egypt via the Rafah crossing, a Palestinian official said.

    The crossing point remained closed due to Israel’s refusal to approve the list of wounded who were to be evacuated, a Hamas official told AFP.

    The Rafah terminal -- which connects the bombarded Gaza Strip to Egypt -- reopened on November 1 to allow the evacuation of foreigners and dual nationals stranded in the small Palestinian territory.

    AFP

  • November 09, 2023 06:41
    U.S. strikes Iran-linked weapons storage site in Syria

    U.S. warplanes carried out a strike on an Iran-linked weapons storage facility in eastern Syria on Wednesday in response to attacks against American personnel, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

    It is the second time in roughly two weeks that the United States has targeted a location in Syria it said was tied to Iran, which supports an array of groups that Washington blames for a spike in attacks on its forces in the Middle East.

    The United States is striving to deter Iran and its proxies from turning the Israel-Hamas fighting into a regional war, but the repeated attacks and strikes in response risk a conflict between Washington and Tehran.

    AFP

  • November 09, 2023 06:39
    U.K.’s Cleverly to meet Middle East foreign ministers to discuss Gaza, southern Israel

    British Foreign Minister James Cleverly on Thursday arrived in Saudi Arabia to drive diplomatic efforts to find a resolution to the conflict in Gaza and southern Israel, the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said in a statement.

    Mr. Cleverly will meet with Foreign Ministers from the Middle East and will discuss efforts to prevent wider regional escalation, including in Lebanon and Yemen.

    Mr. Cleverly will also discuss initiatives to increase the volume of aid reaching civilians in besieged Gaza, including medicines, fuel and water, and ensure a pipeline of funds and supplies to support the relief effort, the statement added.

    The Minister is set to reaffirm Britain’s support for humanitarian pauses in the fighting as soon as possible to deliver aid and open a window for hostages, including British nationals, to be released.

    Reuters

  • November 09, 2023 06:38
    U.S. calls for limits on Israeli control of post-war Gaza

    Palestinians should govern Gaza once Israel ends its war against Hamas, the United States said on Wednesday, pushing back against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s idea that Israel would be responsible for security indefinitely.

    While a plan has yet to emerge, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday outlined in the most comprehensive comments on the issue to date Washington’s red lines and expectations for the besieged coastal territory.

    “No reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict ends. No attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza. No reduction in the territory of Gaza,” Mr. Blinken said at a press conference in Tokyo.

    Reuters

