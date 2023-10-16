Israel-Hamas war, day 10 updates | Would be a mistake for Israel to occupy Gaza again, says Biden
October 16, 2023 06:44 am | Updated 06:45 am IST
AMIAD, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 15: Israeli armored personnel carriers move in formation near the border with Lebanon on October 15, 2023 in Amiad, Israel. Israel has sealed off Gaza and launched sustained retaliatory air strikes, which have killed at least 1,400 people with more than 400,000 displaced, after large-scale attack by Hamas. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 1,300 people and wounding around 2,800. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the announcement of an emergency wartime government. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) *BESTPIX*
AMIR LEVY
An Egyptian-controlled border crossing into Gaza is expected to reopen amid diplomatic efforts to get aid into the Hamas-controlled strip that has been under intense Israeli bombing since the group’s rampage that killed 1,300 people that killed 1,300 people on October 7.
Shocked by the assault on towns and villages, Israel is carrying out the most intense bombardment Gaza has ever seen, has imposed a strict blockade, and is preparing a ground invasion.
Hundreds of metric tons of aid from several countries have been held up in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula for days pending a deal for its safe delivery to Gaza and the evacuation of some foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing.
Also Read | Israel-Hamas war, day 9 updates
Israel has urged exhausted Gazans to evacuate south, which hundreds of thousands have already done in the besieged enclave that is home to more than 2 million people. Hamas, which runs Gaza, has told people to ignore Israel’s message.
Reserves of fuel at all hospitals across the Gaza Strip are expected to last only around 24 more hours, putting thousands of patients at risk, the United Nations humanitarian office (OCHA) said on Monday. Authorities in Gaza said at least 2,670 people had so far been killed by Israel’s retaliatory strikes, a quarter of them children, and nearly 10,000 wounded. Another 1,000 people were missing and believed to be under rubble.
(With inputs from agencies)
Follow live updates here:
October 16, 2023 06:44
Joe Biden considering trip to Israel in the coming days; says would be big mistake to occupy Gaza
U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Israel in the coming days but nothing has been finalised, a senior administration official said Sunday. The news comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been traveling around the Mideast this past week trying to prevent the war with Hamas from igniting a broader regional conflict
In an interview on Sunday, the president warned Israel not to reoccupy Gaza, in his strongest public effort to hold Israel back.
“I think it’d be a big mistake,” Mr. Biden said. “Look, what happened in Gaza, in my view, is Hamas, and the extreme elements of Hamas don’t represent all the Palestinian people. And I think that it would be a mistake for Israel to occupy Gaza again.”
Still, he said, “taking out the extremists ... is a necessary requirement.”
- AP
