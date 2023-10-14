Israel-Hamas war, day 8 LIVE updates | Israel strikes Hezbollah target in Lebanon over aerial objects: Military

The second batch of 235 Indian nationals, including two infants, wishing to leave Israel were safely evacuated on Friday, a day after 212 Indians were flown out amid Israel’s raging conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

October 14, 2023 06:25 am | Updated 06:29 am IST

Israel’s military said early on Saturday it had struck a Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon in response to the “infiltration of unidentified aerial objects into Israel” and fire on an Israeli drone. The military intercepted the objects and the fire on its drone, it said.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands in Gaza are estimated to have fled south after Israel gave Palestinians 24 hours notice to evacuate from the enclave’s north before an expected ground offensive, U.N. humanitarian office OCHA said on Friday. Prior to the evacuation order, more than 400,000 Palestinians had been internally displaced due to the hostilities, OCHA said on its website.

