Israel fighting a war that it did not choose, says Foreign Minister Eli Cohen

Israel will fight a long war against terror and defeat those that are responsible for the attack that has killed hundreds of people, Foreign Minister of Israel Eli Cohen said on October 9. Addressing an online press conference attended by the global media, Mr Cohen hit out at Hamas and Iran and claimed that Israel has “no dispute” over land with Palestinians.

“Israel is at war. We didn’t choose this war. Hamas is the proxy of Iran. Hamas orchestrated a massacre the world will not forget. We are defending our homeland. Israel is the last Frontier of the west. We are the only real democracy in the Middle East (West Asia). Right now we have to fight for the western world,” said Foreign Minister Eli Cohen issuing a stinging condemnation of Hamas that carried out Saturday’s multi-layered attack that exposed Israel’s security loopholes.

Mr Cohen who had visited India in May also expressed appreciation for the outpouring of solidarity from various international leaders and said Israel is fighting for the western countries. He also called upon Hamas to release the people taken hostage during the attack on Saturday but cautioned that Israel's immediate focus is not on negotiation.

“We are not negotiating with anyone right now. We are focused on securing our territory. We demand that Hamas not to harm any of the hostages,” said Mr Cohen who maintained that there was no provocation for Hamas to attack Israel and argued, “There is no dispute in regards to the land.”

Ahead of the foreign minister, IDF Spokesperson Libby Weiss said the attack by Hamas that targeted Israeli cities, villages and community farms known as kibbutz has left more than 700 dead and around 1000 wounded. The attack which is unprecedented in the history of Hamas drew international solidarity and support for Israel.

“Situation is very dire. Men, women, children, elderly many of whom were on bed were killed by the terrorists. Challenging days ahead of us,” said Ms. Weiss. Spokesperson of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lior Haiat indicated Israel will carry out a ground operation in Gaza in the near future. “Israel left Gaza Strip 18 years ago. But we will not allow this reality to continue,” said Mr Haiat. Israel disengaged from Gaza Strip in 2005 during the Prime Ministership of Ariel Sharon. The move was aimed at improving Israel’s security.