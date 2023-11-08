HamberMenu
G-7 backs 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza, reaffirms Ukraine support

In Gaza, the G-7 called for “humanitarian pauses and corridors” and release of hostages but refrained from calling for ceasefire; the group reaffirmed support for Ukraine and said they “welcome” China’s participation in the Ukraine-led peace process

November 08, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - Tokyo

AFP
Group of 7 Foreign Ministers meetings at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo on November 08, 2023. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joined by video conference.

Group of 7 Foreign Ministers meetings at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo on November 08, 2023. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joined by video conference. | Photo Credit: AP

G-7 Foreign Ministers said on November 8 that they supported "humanitarian pauses and corridors" in the Hamas-Israel war but refrained from calling for a ceasefire.

The group also said after talks in Japan that their support for Ukraine in its war with Russia "will never waver" while calling on China not to support Moscow in the conflict.

"We stress the need for urgent action to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza... We support humanitarian pauses and corridors to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement, and the release of hostages," a joint statement said.

One month on, Israel's deadliest Gaza war set to intensify

The Ministers also "emphasize Israel's right to defend itself and its people in accordance with international law as it seeks to prevent a recurrence" of the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.

It added: "We call on Iran to refrain from providing support for Hamas and taking further actions that destabilize the Middle East, including support for Lebanese Hezbollah and other non-state actors, and to use its influence with those groups to de-escalate regional tensions."

‘Overall security’

The Israeli military has relentlessly bombarded Gaza since October 7, when Hamas militants launched an attack that left 1,400 dead in Israel, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry says the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,300 people.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on November 6 there would be no fuel delivered to Gaza and no ceasefire unless more than 240 hostages seized by Hamas were freed.

He also said Israel would assume "overall security" in Gaza after the war ended, while allowing for possible "tactical pauses" before then to free captives and deliver aid to the besieged territory.

Washington said on November 7 it opposed a new long-term occupation of Gaza by Israel, a stance reiterated by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tokyo.

Key elements for lasting peace and security "should include no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, not now, not after the war; no use of Gaza as a platform for terrorism or other violent attacks; no reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict ends," Mr. Blinken told reporters on November 8 before departing for South Korea.

EDITORIAL | Cease fire: On the danger of Israel turning Gaza into an open prison on fire

Ukraine fatigue

On the Ukraine war, the G-7 statement said: "Our steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine's fight for its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity will never waver."

"We further call on China not to assist Russia in its war against Ukraine, to press Russia to stop its military aggression, and to support a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," it said.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky says 'not the time' for elections

The Ministers from the G-7 — the United States, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Britain and Canada — also said that they "welcome China's participation in the Ukraine-led peace process".

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joined the G-7 meeting by video conference.

With Ukraine's counteroffensive struggling to gain ground after almost two years of war, President Volodymyr Zelensky has regularly met Western leaders to try to stave off fatigue over the conflict.

A UN report urges Russia to investigate an attack on a Ukrainian village that killed 59 civilians

"It is clear, particularly at this moment, that around the world some (parties) are watching very closely how we will continue to support Ukraine," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said earlier.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said it was "important to remember that the situation in the Middle East in no way distracts us from what is happening in Ukraine".

