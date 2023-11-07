HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas war, Day 32 Live updates | Will consider ‘tactical little pauses’ in Gaza fighting, says Benjamin Netanyahu

Casualties are likely to rise as the war turns to close urban combat; troops are expected to enter Gaza City soon

November 07, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 10:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: Activists from Jewish Voice for Peace return to the ferry after occupying the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty on November 6, 2023 in New York City. The group has been occupying high profile New York City locations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: Activists from Jewish Voice for Peace return to the ferry after occupying the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty on November 6, 2023 in New York City. The group has been occupying high profile New York City locations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: STEPHANIE KEITH

The UN Security Council on November 6 failed again to agree on a resolution on the monthlong Israel-Hamas war.

Despite more than two hours of closed-door discussions Monday, differences remained. The U.S. is calling for “humanitarian pauses” while many other council members are demanding a “humanitarian cease-fire” to deliver desperately needed aid and prevent more civilian deaths in Gaza

Also Read | Israel-Hamas war, Day 31 Live updates

Earlier, the Israeli forces severed northern Gaza from the rest of the besieged territory and pounded it with intense air strikes overnight into Monday, setting the stage for an expected push into the dense confines of Gaza City and an even bloodier phase of the month-old war.

Already, the Palestinian death toll passed 10,000, the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Monday. The Ministry does not distinguish between fighters and civilians. Some 1,400 Israelis have died, mostly civilians killed in the October 7 incursion by Hamas that started the war.

In pictures | One month of Israel-Hamas war

(With inputs from agencies)

Click here to read yesterday’s updates.
  • November 07, 2023 10:47
    U.S. police probe death of Jewish man at pro-Palestinian rally

    Law enforcement officials in California said on Monday they were investigating the death of a Jewish man who died after an altercation at dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian rallies.

    The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said it had been called after a confrontation at the rallies on Sunday in Thousand Oaks, northwest of Los Angeles. - AFP

  • November 07, 2023 09:59
    Jewish man dies during pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations

    A 69-year-old Jewish man died Monday after falling and striking his head following a confrontation the previous day during competing pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said.

    Paul Kessler’s death was being investigated as a homicide and authorities haven’t ruled out the possibility a hate crime occurred, said a statement from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. No arrests had been made.

    Kessler was injured shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday during competing demonstrations in Thousand Oaks, a city of about 125,000 northwest of Los Angeles. Police received reports that a battery had occurred and deputies sent to the scene found Kessler suffering from a head wound, the department said.

    “Witness accounts indicated that Kessler was involved in a physical altercation with counter-protestor(s). During the altercation, Kessler fell backwards and struck his head on the ground,” the department said. - AP

  • November 07, 2023 09:22
    Israel vows to take ‘security responsibility’ of Gaza after war

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on November 6 that Israel will take control of “overall security” of besieged Gaza after the war, as the Hamas-run health ministry said the death toll has surged past 10,000.

    Resisting calls for a ceasefire, Netanyahu said there would be no letup in the war to destroy Hamas, whose October 7 attack left 1,400 dead in Israel, most of them civilians. - AFP

  • November 07, 2023 08:23
    Yemen’s Houthis launch a new batch of drones against Israel

    Yemen’s Houthis launched a new batch of drones against sensitive targets inside Israel on November 6, according to a statement from their armed forces broadcast by TV channel Al Masirah.

    The statement said the targets of the drones were “varied and sensitive” and led to halting the movement in the targeted bases and airports for hours. - Reuters

  • November 07, 2023 07:46
    Will consider ‘tactical little pauses’ in Gaza fighting: Netanyahu

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would consider “tactical little pauses” in Gaza fighting to facilitate the entry of aid or the exit of hostages, but again rejected calls for a general ceasefire despite growing international pressure.

    Speaking in a U.S. television interview, Mr. Netanyahu, whose country has vowed to destroy Gaza’s Hamas rulers, said he thought Israel would need security responsibility over the Palestinian enclave for an “indefinite period” after the war.

    Asked about the potential for humanitarian pauses in fighting, an idea supported by Israel’s top ally the United States, Mr. Netanyahu said a general ceasefire would hamper his country’s war effort.”As far as tactical little pauses - an hour here, an hour there - we’ve had them before. I suppose we’ll check the circumstances in order to enable goods, humanitarian goods to come in, or our hostages, individual hostages, to leave,” Netanyahu told ABC News on Monday.

    “But I don’t think there’s going to be a general ceasefire.”- Reuters

  • November 07, 2023 07:20
    UN Security Council fails to agree on resolution

    The UN Security Council on November 6 failed again to agree on a resolution on the monthlong Israel-Hamas war.

    Despite more than two hours of closed-door discussions Monday, differences remained. The U.S. is calling for “humanitarian pauses” while many other council members are demanding a “humanitarian cease-fire” to deliver desperately needed aid and prevent more civilian deaths in Gaza.

    “We talked about humanitarian pauses and we’re interested in pursuing language on that score,” U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood told reporters after the meeting. “But there are disagreements within the council about whether that’s acceptable.” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier Monday told reporters he wanted an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza and a halt to the “spiral of escalation” already taking place from the occupied West Bank, Lebanon and Syria to Iraq and Yemen. - AP

  • November 07, 2023 06:55
    PM Modi speaks to Iranian President on crisis in Gaza

    Continuing high level international conversations on the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with the Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.

    Continuing high level international conversations on the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with the Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.

    The two leaders discussed the situation in Gaza as well as progress on the Chabahar port which received a major boost in August when both sides decided to avoid commercial foreign arbitration for disputes between users and operators. In his remarks, President Raisi called for an “immediate ceasefire” and argued that the situation in Gaza will have “extra-regional consequences”. ​Read more

  • November 07, 2023 06:53
    Blinken wraps up frantic Mideast tour

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a gruelling Middle East diplomatic tour on November 6, 2023, in Turkey after only limited success in efforts to forge a regional consensus on how best to ease civilian suffering in Gaza as Israel intensifies its war against Hamas. ​Read more

