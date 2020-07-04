Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China discuss situation in Kashmir, LoC

The “deteriorating” situation on the Line of Control in Kashmir came up for discussion between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday, according to statements from Islamabad and Beijing.

“Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that regional security situation was deteriorating and underlined that India’s belligerent posture and expansionist policies were imperiling peace in the region,” said a release from the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, which also referred to alleged human rights violations and the recent change in domicile laws. “[Mr. Qureshi] also briefed [Mr. Wang] about the repeated violations committed by India across the LOC,” the statement said.

“[Mr. Wang said] both China and Pakistan must work together to meet the risks and challenges and safeguard the common interests of the two countries and regional peace and stability. For a long time, China and Pakistan have always understood and supported each other, stood firmly on issues involving each other’s core interests, and are trusted sincere partners,” the Chinese MFA statement said, adding that the “two sides also exchanged views on a wide range of topics such as the situation in Kashmir, Afghanistan and South Asia.”

Significantly, the conversation took place on a day when Mr. Qureshi announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The phone call between the two leaders comes amid speculation that China and Pakistan are presenting a common front in the standoff between the Indian army and PLA troops at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, which may require India to prepare for a “two-front war”. On Friday, India had also issued a demarche to Pakistan over growing incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Boundary (IB).

Countering Pakistan’s allegations about the LoC, sources in the government said that India had registered a “strong protest at the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces along the LoC and the IB which are in contravention to the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding.”

“This year, till June 2020, 14 Indians have been killed and 88 Indians have been injured in more than 2,432 unprovoked ceasefire violations carried out by Pakistan forces,” said the sources, adding that Pakistan’s firing was meant to provide cover for the cross-border infiltration of terrorists.

“Despite these concerns having been shared, including through the channel of Director Generals Military Operations, the Pakistan forces have not ceased such activities,” the sources said.

In their conversation, the Chinese and Pakistan FMs also referred to the UN Human Rights Council session this week, where India had raised concerns over the situation in Hong Kong.

“China appreciates that Pakistan, along with more than 50 friendly countries at the 44th session of the Human Rights Council, firmly supports Hong Kong’s national security legislation and opposes the use of Hong Kong-related issues to interfere in China’s internal affairs,” said the Chinese MFA statement.

Mr. Qureshi said he had “reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to ‘One-China policy’ and firmly supports China on its core interests including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet, and Xinjiang.”