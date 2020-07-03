Foreign Secretary Shringla speaks to Japanese Ambassador on Ladakh

Japan opposes unilateral action that changes the status quo along the Line of Actual Control between India and China. The Japanese position was conveyed by Tokyo’s Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki who had a discussion with the Indian official on July 3 regarding the current state of the India-China stand-off in eastern Ladakh.

“Had a good talk with Foreign Secretary Shringla. Appreciated his briefing on the situation along LAC, including the government of India’s policy to pursue peaceful resolution. Japan also hopes for peaceful resolution through dialogues. Japan opposes any unilateral attempts to change the status quo,” said Mr. Suzuki in a social media message after the discussion.

The official-level discussion took place days after navies of both countries held a joint exercise in the Indian Ocean. Four vessels belonging to the Indian Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Forces (JMSDF) had participated in the exercise which was held in the backdrop of continuing tension in Ladakh.

The Friday morning Indo-Japanese discussion coincided with continued deterioration in the security scenario along the Line of Control and International Boundary in Jammu and Kashmir which prompted India to lodge a “strong protest” against ceasefire violation from the Pakistan side.

“This year, till June 2020, 14 Indians have been killed and 88 Indians have been injured in more than 2,432 unprovoked ceasefire violations carried out by Pakistan forces. We have also conveyed our strong concerns at the continued support being extended by the Pakistan forces for crossborder infiltration of terrorists, including through covering fire,” said informed sources.