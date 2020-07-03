Age of expansionism over: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the “age of expansionism is over” and countries across the world were united against expansionism and oriented towards an age of development and open competition.

Mr. Modi was addressing troops at Nimu in Ladakh in a surprise visit in the morning, his first after the violent face-off in eastern Ladakh between Indian and Chinese forces that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

“The age of expansionism of is over; we are now in an age of development and open competition. In the last century, examples are rife of countries that had adopted an expansionist attitude and threatened world peace but were eventually either destroyed or had to beat an ignominious retreat,” he said in an oblique reference to China and its amassing troops on the Indian border.

Signalling that India would not be backing off from confrontation over defending its territory, he said, “bravery and courage is the underlying principle of establishing peace. For the world to progress, peace and amity are accepted by all in principle, but we also know that the weak can never enforce peace.” India’s character was such that while it prayed to a flute-playing Lord Krishna, it also prayed his Sudarshan chakra wielding avatar.

The government was committed to ramping up border infrastructure and its modernisation. It had increased spending on it by three times its earlier outlay, he pointed out to illustrate the earlier point on peace being enforceable only by the brave. “India is building modern infrastructure with the same underlying principle guiding it,” he said.

Quotes Thiruvalluvar

Mr. Modi quoted Tamil philosopher Thiruvalluvar, stating: “bravery, respect, dignified conduct and reliability are the defining characteristics of any army.” Many issues related to the combat readiness and the dignity of the armed forces, including defence procurement, the appointment of Chief of the Defence Staff and the implementation of One Rank One Pension had been done by his government, he noted.

Quoting The Buddha, he added to the point of only the strong being able to enforce peace: “Courage is related to conviction, courage is mercy and compassion, courage is that which makes us stand on the side of truth and do that which is right.”

Mr. Modi made laudatory references to Rinpoche Kushop Bakula of Ladakh who, he said, had helped foster nationalist sentiment in the area and who was the inspiration behind raising the Ladakh Scouts infrantry regiment.

Prime Minister Modi paid fulsome tribute to those who died in the Galwan Valley clash. He said the soldiers hailed from all parts of the country but their deeds were “now echoed in the mountains and valleys” of Ladakh.

“In the context of national security, I think of two mothers. One is Mother India, and the second, the brave mothers who have given birth to brave soldiers like you,” he said.