Pakistan increases troop deployment along LoC

In this file image, an Army soldier patrols near the LoC in Poonch district. (Representational image)   | Photo Credit: AP

There has been an increase by up to two Divisions or about 20,000 troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, a military source said

While tensions continue on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, on the western front, Pakistan has increased its troop deployments along the Line of Control (LoC), with numbers reported more than during the Balakot air strike in February last year.

There has been an increase by up to two Divisions or about 20,000 troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, a military source said. Pakistani radars along the LoC were also fully active, the source added.

Pakistan has also activated the Sakrdu air base in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and there was heightened air activity, another military source said.

