Trump renews offer to mediate on Kashmir, but skirts CAA

India and the United States on Tuesday strengthened their partnership with agreements on healthcare and energy, and issued a joint statement that designated the two countries as “Comprehensive Global Strategic partners”.

The statement followed bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump, during which the later renewed his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and discussed the issue of “religious freedom”.

The discussions took place at Hyderabad House even as communally-charged mob violence in several parts of the city left homes and shops burning.

Addressing a press conference later in the evening, Mr. Trump, however, said he had not discussed the specifics of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, that sparked the violence as he raised issues of “religious liberty” of “Muslims and Christians in India” with Mr. Modi.

“We did talk about religious freedom, and Prime Minister Modi told me very strongly that he wants religious freedom in India, and that they have worked very hard for it here,” he said.

Mr. Trump also said he had discussed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with Mr Modi. Renewing his offer of mediating between India and Pakistan, which India has consistently rejected, he said the issue of Kashmir had “two sides”.