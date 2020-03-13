Coronavirus | No COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, says CM Narayanasamy

No COVID-19 cases have been reported in Puducherry, the Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Friday.

Briefing reporters after holding a high-level meeting to discuss preparations to deal with the novel coronavirus threat, the Chief Minister said since the outbreak, 83 people who had travel history were under observation.

Of the total people under observation, 16 people were kept under isolation wards in hospitals. The throat swabs of the admitted people were tested at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research. Test results of 14 people proved negative. The results of two more people are awaited, the Chief Minister said.

“So far there are no cases of COVID-19 reported in Union Territory. The government is well prepared to deal with any emergency,” he said.

The meeting decided to constitute a committee under Secretary (Health) to procure emergency medicine, masks and medical equipment. Hundreds of doctors from government and private hospitals were imparted training to handle infected patients, the Chief Minister said.

The government had also directed strict screening of people in border areas, he said adding disinfectants would be sprayed in public transport and places where people gather in large numbers.

Devotees visiting Thirunallar Saniswaran Temple will not be allowed to take holy bath in Nala Theertham. Temple authorities will establish sprinklers for devotees to take bath, the Chief Minister said.