Coronavirus live updates | Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s wife tested positive

The World Health Organisation said that the new coronavirus outbreak “is a controllable pandemic” if countries step up measures to tackle it. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries needed to find the right balance between protecting health and preventing social and economic disruption.

Meanwhile India saw the country’s first COVID-19 death late on March 12 in Karnataka, after samples of a 76-year-old man, who was a suspected COVID-19 patient and passed away on March 10 night, tested positive for the disease. The patient from Kalaburgi also had co-morbidities such as asthma, hypertension and diabetes.

Here are the latest updates:

7.40 am | Canada

Canada PM's wife tests positive for new coronavirus

The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office said late on Thursday.

“Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive,” the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

“Following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild,” it said.

“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” but will not be tested.