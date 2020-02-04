Coronavirus | Man who returned from Singapore admitted to isolation ward in Puducherry

A 42-year-old man, who returned from Singapore two days ago with fever and respiratory problems, was admitted at the isolation ward of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research on Monday night.

Director of the Health Department Mohan Kumar told The Hindu that the man had been taken to the isolation ward since there is a general alert on Coronavirus and the patient had had interactions with Chinese nationals prior to his return to India. Samples have been taken and sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, on the day of admission itself.

The man is stable and his condition is being closely monitored by a team of JIPMER doctors, he added.