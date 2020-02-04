Puducherry

Coronavirus | Man who returned from Singapore admitted to isolation ward in Puducherry

A file photograph of JIPMER

A file photograph of JIPMER   | Photo Credit: M. SAMRAJ

more-in

The 42-year-old had fever and respiratory problems

A 42-year-old man, who returned from Singapore two days ago with fever and respiratory problems, was admitted at the isolation ward of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research on Monday night.

Director of the Health Department Mohan Kumar told The Hindu that the man had been taken to the isolation ward since there is a general alert on Coronavirus and the patient had had interactions with Chinese nationals prior to his return to India. Samples have been taken and sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, on the day of admission itself.

The man is stable and his condition is being closely monitored by a team of JIPMER doctors, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 12:16:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/man-who-returned-from-singapore-admitted-to-isolation-ward-in-puducherry/article30732821.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY