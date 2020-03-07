Puducherry Health Department issues advisory on COVID-19

The Puducherry Health Department on Friday issued an advisory on COVID-19 and urged people to avoid venturing in large crowd like festivals or social events to avoid getting infected by the virus.
The advisory asked people to wash hands with soap, cover the nose and mouth while coughing and sneeze using tissue or handkerchief.
People who have travelled abroad and those who have come into contact with people suffering from COVID-19 should avoid public spaces and stay indoors under self-imposed quarantine for 14 days. People with cold or flu-like symptoms should avoid also public events.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.