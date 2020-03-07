Puducherry Health Department issues advisory on COVID-19

The Puducherry Health Department on Friday issued an advisory on COVID-19 and urged people to avoid venturing in large crowd like festivals or social events to avoid getting infected by the virus.

The advisory asked people to wash hands with soap, cover the nose and mouth while coughing and sneeze using tissue or handkerchief.

People who have travelled abroad and those who have come into contact with people suffering from COVID-19 should avoid public spaces and stay indoors under self-imposed quarantine for 14 days. People with cold or flu-like symptoms should avoid also public events.