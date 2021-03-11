Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee is under threat due to abrupt removal of State DGP: TMC says in complaint to EC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during announcement of candidate list for the upcoming Assembly elections, in Kolkata. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by unknown miscreants, the Trinamool Congress on Thursday alleged in a letter to the Election Commission (EC) that the removal of the State DGP at the “behest of BJP” had put the Chief Minister under threat and had called for an immediate investigation into the issue.

The attack, the party said, was a “deep-rooted conspiracy” to take the life of Ms. Banerjee, the TMC chairperson.

Also read: TMC postpones manifesto release following ‘attack’ on Mamata Banerjee

“Within 24 hours of the removal of the erstwhile DGP, an attempt on Ms. Mamata Banerjee’s life was made in Nandigram this evening. She was on the campaign trail and filed her nomination this afternoon. At the time of the assault neither the Superintendent of Police nor the local police was present to give her security cover, even though she is a Z Plus protectee. Only her personal security officers were with her,” the TMC’s letter said.

Also read: West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata Banerjee stable, doctors to conduct more tests

On Tuesday, the EC ordered the removal of the West Bengal Director General of Police Virendra following an adverse report from its special observers posted in the poll-bound State. The TMC sought to remind the EC that once the elections were announced the State’s law and order was the panel’s responsibility as also the security of the Chief Minister. The party pointed out that ADG (Law and Order) was also “abruptly and summarily” replaced by the EC a few days ago.

“Deliberate transfers at the top echelons of the police administration on the instruction and at the behest of the BJP are having serious destabilising impact on the State administration,” the letter said.

Also read: 'Attack' on Mamata: Drama won't yield results this time, says BJP

The party has further alleged that Wednesday’s incident was not a standalone one, claiming that many “anti-social elements’ had been “mobilised from the different neighbouring States by the BJP into Nandigram”.

Ms. Banerjee is undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

