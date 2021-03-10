West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Nandigram

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination from Nandigram to contest the Assembly poll.
Ms. Banerjee was accompanied by Trinamool Congress State president Subrata Bakshi at the office of Subdivisional Officer (SDO), Haldia.
Before submitting her nomination, she held a road show for about a kilometre to the SDO office. Thousands of people took part in the event, which saw posters with the Trinamool Congress’s new slogan “Bangla Nijer Mein kei Chai” (Bengal wants its own daughter). Earlier in the day, the Trinamool chairperson visited a temple in Nandigram.
“Nandigram is not a new place for me. When Nandigram was in the grip of violence, many brave leaders of Medinipur did not come out of their houses. But I was always there,” Ms. Banerjee said, taking a swipe at political opponent Suvendu Adhikari.
The Chief Minister said that she always dreamt of contesting from Singur or Nandigram, the two places synonymous in the fight against forcible land acquisition.
The Nandigram contest is key in West Bengal, with Ms. Banerjee pitted against former aide Mr. Adhikari of the BJP.
Mr. Adhikari also held a rally in Nadigram and said that he will file his nomination on March 12. The Assembly seat located in Purba Medinipur will go to the polls on April 1.
