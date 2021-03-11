West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata Banerjee stable, doctors to conduct more tests

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was admitted at SSKM hospital after suffering injuries during her Nandigram visit on March 10, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is undergoing treatment at a State-run hospital in Kolkata following the alleged attack on her in Nandigram is “stable” now, and doctors are planning to conduct a series of medical tests, including a CT scan, to assess the degree of her injury, sources at the facility said on March 11.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee suffers leg injury while campaigning in Nandigram, alleges conspiracy

Preliminary medical tests conducted on Ms. Banerjee late on March 10 night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in her right shoulder, forearm and neck, they said.

“A temporary plaster was done on her left ankle and she will undergo several blood tests this morning. Her ECG report was fine.

“Banerjee is stable now. She will be under observation for the next 48 hours. A CT scan may be conducted during the day. We will again examine her and decide on our next course of treatment. Her fever subsided,” a doctor of the SSKM Hospital told PTI.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Nandigram

The State government constituted a nine-member team to treat Ms. Banerjee, and doctors conducted an x-ray on the Chief Minister as soon as she was taken to the hospital from Nandigram on March 10 evening.

Ms. Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for Assembly elections in Nandigram.

She is undergoing treatment at the 12.5 special cabin of Woodburn Block of the SSKM Hospital.

The TMC supremo on March 10 filed her nomination to contest the ensuing Assembly elections from Nandigram seat.

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly elections | Singur to Nandigram, CPI(M) puts faith on youth leaders

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata Banerjee suffers leg injury while campaigning in Nandigram, alleges conspiracy

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata is an outsider in Nandigram: Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Nandigram

Defections from Trinamool mar poll landscape

West Bengal Assembly elections | ECI orders transfer of DGP Virendra

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata begins campaign with promise of ‘model Nandigram’

Supreme Court dismisses plea against holding West Bengal Assembly election in eight phases

SC stays arrest warrant against Bengal BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh till poll ends

West Bengal Assembly polls | Five sitting Trinamool MLAs join BJP

TMC changes its candidate for Habibpur assembly seat

Mamata asks Jharkhand CM to campaign for her in Bengal polls

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata Banerjee asks Jharkhand CM to campaign for her; JMM to decide on it

West Bengal Assembly polls | CPI(M)-led alliance’s stand ‘narrow, short-sighted, suicidal’, says Dipankar Bhattacharya

West Bengal Assembly polls | Modi pitches for ‘Asol Paribartan’

West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 | ‘Modi-Shah’ syndicate the only one India knows, says Mamata

Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP

West Bengal elections | ‘Outsider’ barb made against Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Assembly elections | Congress releases names of 13 candidates

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2021 11:36:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/mamata-banerjee-stable-doctors-to-conduct-more-tests/article34042323.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY