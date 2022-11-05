Over 50,000 residents screened at special medical camps in Chennai

Kodambakkam zone reported the largest turnout with 6,209 residents participating in the camps held at 16 locations

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday conducted medical camps in all the 200 wards of the city, screening 53,808 residents for various illnesses and medical conditions.

In a bid to improve public health in the city during the northeast monsoon, the Corporation has started medical camps in all wards in the city. On Saturday, medical camps were organised at 211 locations. In the past few days, medical camps have been conducted at 90 locations every day. On Saturday, 30,048 women and 23,760 men were screened in the medical camps. Kodambakkam zone reported the largest turnout with 6,209 residents participating in the camps held at 16 locations in the zone.

As many as 551 fever cases, 1,078 ILI cases, 129 acute diarrhoeal disorder cases, 3,804 skin infection cases, 3,285 diabetes mellitus and 3,946 hypertension cases were identified for treatment and medical assistance.