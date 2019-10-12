Modi-Xi summit Day 2 Live | Both leaders to meet at Taj Fisherman’s Cove

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet in Mamallapuram on Saturday for the second day of the India-China informal summit. The two leaders met on Friday vowed to work together in facing the challenges of radicalisation and terrorism in India and China during a two-and-half hour “open and cordial” one-on-one discussion over dinner at the magnificent Shore temple complex in the ancient coastal town.

President Xi leaves for Mamallapuram

Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves for Mamallapuram to meet PM Modi. He is travelling in a specially flown in Hongqi limousine.

While Modi, who landed in Chennai earlier, flew to Mamallapuram by helicopter, Mr. Xi covered the 57-km journey to Mamallapuram from Chennai by road instead of a helicopter as Chinese leaders, as matter of policy, shun travel by choppers.

The Hongqi is a luxury Chinese car used by leaders of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) from the time of its founder Mao Zedong. In Chinese, hongqi means the red flag.

PM Modi shares photos of early morning walk along Mamallapuram beach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share pictures of his morning walk along the scenic Mamallapuram beach.

He also shared a short video of him plogging there. Plogging, a practice popularised in the Scandinavian countries as an environment-conscious measure, refers to the practice of picking up litter while jogging.

"Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes," reads a message from PM Modi's handle.

"Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy," it read.

Traffic is closed around ITC Grand Chola in Guindy as Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to leave the hotel to Mamallapuram.

According to the schedule, President Xi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Taj Fisherman’s Cove for tea and engage in delegation level talks. The two leaders are also expected to have lunch together before winding up the summit.

Camaraderie marks start of Modi-Xi ‘informal summit'

The second “informal summit” between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s President Xi Jinping began on Friday at Mamallapuram, a town famously associated with Pallava rulers, with the two leaders spending the evening together for a few hours and getting a glimpse of the blend of south Indian art and culture.

In April 2018, the first summit took place in Wuhan in the wake of the Doklam crisis. The present meeting is being held in the midst of China reacting strongly to the Indian government’s decision on Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir.