Greater Chennai Corporation improves pet registration portal

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is improving the portal for pet registration as incoming applications have increased by five-fold, according to officials working with the GCC’s website.

“In the last couple of days, the site may have faced a bit of downtime since some improvisations are being done to cater to the heavy traffic this month. Since June 2023, when the portal became active, 1,500 applications were received till earlier this month. But now, it has increased by nearly five times. We have been getting applications from beyond Corporation limits as well. Hence, improvisations are being undertaken,” an official said.

After a five-year-old child and her mother were attacked by two pet Rottweilers in a park belonging to the Corporation on Fourth Lane off Nungambakkam High Road, the civic body made the registration of pets mandatory. Following this order, the registration of pets with the civic body spiked: over 2,100 pet dogs were registered as of May 25.